The project will regenerate Wolverton’s town centre and modernise the streets while preserving the town’s Victorian-era character. Credit: Willmott Dixon.

Milton Keynes City Council in the UK has appointed builder Willmott Dixon as its preferred bidder to deliver the Agora regeneration scheme in Wolverton, UK.

The Agora regeneration scheme has received a £36m investment from the City Council.

Partnering with property developer Town, Willmott Dixon will review and finalise the design for the new project, which will be developed on the former Agora centre and its neighbouring car park area.

This project will offer 115 two to four-storey homes across six residential blocks, with a third of these units earmarked as affordable housing.

Furthermore, the scheme will include a co-housing community for people aged above the 50s and family homes for rent.

Called the Love Wolverton project, it aims to improve the local environmental and social sustainability of the area with a diverse mix of apartments, nine ground-floor commercial units, and a dedicated community space to stimulate the local economy.

It will feature a sustainable mobility hub including a car club and bike rental options, in addition to several car-free streets.

Willmott Dixon director Michelle Cotterill said: “The Agora regeneration scheme is a pivotal project that will breathe new life into the local area of Wolverton. As one of the most environmentally ambitious regeneration schemes in the UK, we are proud to have been appointed to deliver a project that is set to offer such value to the area, both in terms of its sustainable benefits and social value potential.

“We look forward to working alongside the City Council and TOWN to ensure the scheme is one that stands out on the national stage and that the benefits promised to the community are fully realised.”

This project has been procured via Pagabo’s Major Works Framework.

It will regenerate Wolverton’s town centre and modernise the streets while preserving the town’s Victorian-era character and respecting the history of the nearby railway town conservation area.

Milton Keynes City Council cabinet member for resources and councillor Rob Middleton said: “We’re thrilled to have Willmott Dixon on board to deliver the Wolverton regeneration and the award-winning Love Wolverton scheme. Wolverton is a historic railway town with a real sense of community, brilliant independent businesses, and endless potential. This community-led regeneration will provide a real boost for the town, and I can’t wait to see the plans come to life.”

Work on this scheme is expected to start later this year.