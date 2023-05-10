As a result of this deal, Tri-Boro’s business will become a part of White Cap’s selection of brands and branches. Credit: free stock photos from www.picjumbo.com via Pixabay.

White Cap has signed a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Tri-Boro Construction Supplies for an undisclosed amount.

Tri-Boro is a Pennsylvania-based concrete accessory and construction supply company.

Tri-Boro began in 1974 with concrete deliveries and then expanded to provide a range of tools, equipment and services for residential and commercial job locations, including full rebar fabrication services.

It has offices in Dallastown and Carlisle, both in Pennsylvania.

Following the completion of the deal, the Tri-Boro Construction Supplies business will become a part of White Cap’s array of brands and branches.

White Cap CEO John Stegeman said: “We are excited to bring new capabilities and product depth to help deliver exceptional service and solutions for our customers, while also growing with the talent of this experienced team.”

White Cap and its affiliates provide concrete accessories, chemicals, tools, equipment, building materials and fasteners, as well as erosion and waterproofing safety products to professional contractors in the non-residential, residential, and infrastructure markets.

It operates more than 450 branches across North America with over 9,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers.

With this acquisition, White Cap expects to expand its capabilities and geographic reach in the north-east region of the US.