With this project, Yili aims to deliver nutritious and healthy products to global markets. Credit: ©Yili Group/PRNewswire.

Dairy products manufacturer Yili’s subsidiary Westland Milk Products has broken ground on the new lactoferrin plant in Hokitika, New Zealand.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including New Zealand Trade, Export and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor, Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiao Long, and other officials from both countries.

The project investment, valued at NZD70m ($42m), is expected to help Yili establish itself as one of the top three global companies in the lactoferrin category, with around 10% market share.

Yili Westland resident director Zhiqiang Li said: “Today’s launch of the lactoferrin programme will secure Westland as one of the world’s leading producers of highly prized bioactive ingredients.

“The investment also signals Yili’s commitment to take the global lead in the high-value bioactive dairy ingredients sector.”

Lactoferrin is a versatile protein with immune-boosting, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties. It can be used in various industries, including food and pharmaceuticals.

With this project, Yili aims to deliver nutritious and healthy products to global markets.

The company has invested significantly in research and development to overcome extraction challenges associated with lactoferrin.

The scarcity of lactoferrin in the dairy industry makes this project a significant step for the company in overcoming technological barriers, enhancing its global influence, and executing long-term strategic plans.

Westland CEO Richard Wyeth said: “We were one of the first to market with this highly specialised protein ingredient, and over the past 20 years have established a reputation as a manufacturer of a product of exceptional quality.

“Our bioactive ingredients innovation pipeline is well advanced, and we’re excited to be a step closer to bringing these concepts to commercialisation.”