The MoU between the organisations sets out how the 20-minute city plan will be executed. Credit: West Town Edinburgh/Drum Development Group.

The City of Edinburgh Council has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with West Town Edinburgh for plans for the delivery of a 20-minute neighbourhood in the west of Edinburgh, Scotland, UK.

Development consortium West Town Edinburgh owns a 205-acre site in West Town, which lies between Ingliston Park and Ride and the Gogar Roundabout at the western gateway of Edinburgh.

The MoU lays out plans on how they will work to prepare a delivery strategy, reported the Insider.

Previously, this site was identified in the City of Edinburgh Council’s City Plan 2030 as having the potential to become an extension of Edinburgh itself and feature 7,000 homes, along with commercial and community facilities that would be included in a 20-minute neighbourhood.

The aim is to commence construction work on the site as early as 2024.

Subject to the relevant council policies and planning consents, the first phase of homes and amenities under the £2bn scheme are anticipated to be ready in early 2026, reported Edinburgh Live.

Welcoming the agreement, Edinburgh council’s leader Cammy Day said: “Edinburgh is quickly becoming a trailblazer for the type of affordable, sustainable homes our residents need and this overlooked land at West Town could pave the way for thousands more.

“We are leading the way as a city to harness new technologies to make developments greener and fairer – building low and zero-carbon homes which are energy and cost-efficient – so I’m looking forward to working with West Town Edinburgh to build on our net-zero ambitions.

“Wherever you are in Edinburgh and wherever you choose to go, everyone should feel connected to all of the amenities they need to live well locally, so I’m pleased to see their vision for a 20-minute neighbourhood approach.”

West Town Edinburgh was formed in April 2021 by the Drum Property Group to advance development on the 205-acre site.

Drum Property Group managing director Graeme Bone was quoted by the Construction Index as saying: “This agreement is a major step forward in realising the ambition we share with the council for the area and for the city, further strengthening the long-term collaborative process that is set to deliver a positive and high-quality transformation of the west of Edinburgh.”