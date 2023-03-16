This scheme will have 250 units built on the land east of Cecil Avenue that was once the location of Copland School. Credit: Wates.

UK-based construction company Wates Group has signed an agreement with London’s Brent Council to develop 304 homes in Wembley, UK.

The £100m scheme will see half of the houses earmarked for council housing and the other half for private sale.

This scheme will have 250 units built on the land east of Cecil Avenue, which was once the location of Copland School.

The Cecil Avenue site will become a mixed-tenure courtyard development of blocks comprising five to nine storeys with one-, two-, three- and four-bed apartment units and maisonettes. It will feature commercial units and a community area at the street level.

The plan will see 54 units being constructed along with workspace units at a street level opposite the Cecil Avenue site, at Ujima House.

At the Cecil Avenue site, 152 residences will be earmarked for private sale.

The other 152 units on Cecil Avenue and Ujima House will be a mix of affordable housing for council tenants and individuals with middle incomes.

Wates Residential regional managing director Nick Williams said: “We will be working with the local community to deliver these mixed-tenure homes. This means employing the services of local businesses and people along the way to help regenerate the area and inspire a new community.”

This new development agreement marks another collaboration between the Brent Council and Wates Group – currently, they are working to create 99 council homes at Church End.

Wates also delivered 149 homes recently at Knowles House and Anansi House.

Brent Council cabinet member for regeneration and planning and councillor Shama Tatler said: “This is fantastic news for residents of this up-and-coming area. The vision is to revitalise the eastern end of the High Road of the town centre, linking the established Wembley Central to the new Wembley Park neighbourhood emerging around the stadium.”