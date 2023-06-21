Both companies are aiming to reduce emissions across the construction sector with this move. Credit: Volvo Group/Cision.

Volvo Group has announced a collaboration agreement with building materials company Heidelberg Materials to help reduce carbon emissions in the construction sector.

The two businesses will probe how loading and hauling requirements can be solved with the aid of electrified vehicles and associated services.

Beginning this year, this collaboration will see many of Volvo Group’s customised electric products and service solutions put to work across most of the Northern Europe operational arm of Heidelberg.

The aim is to ensure the eventual adoption of emission-free transport and loading equipment in the construction industry.

Approximately 8% of the world’s carbon emissions come from the cement and concrete industries. Heidelberg is searching for ways to reduce its climate impact in order to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its value chain.

Volvo Group president and CEO Martin Lundstedt said: “Collaborative partnerships like this address climate change across the value chain. While we are focused on reducing carbon emissions for both our products and our own operations, we are also committed to helping our customers lead by example through innovative collaborations that deliver much-needed change.”

Regarding Heidelberg’s Northern Europe operations, land-based transport represents 6% of its value chain carbon footprint.

Fleet electrification across this region has the potential to reduce emissions by up to 200,000tpa.

Under this agreement, Volvo Group’s emission-free solutions, including a combination of electric trucks, construction equipment, machines, and productivity services, will be deployed at many of Heidelberg’s sites and quarries.

A six-month feasibility study will be undertaken this year to decide which emission-free technology and charging infrastructure solutions will be suitable for Heidelberg.

Heidelberg CEO Dominik von Achten said: “The partnership with Volvo is a lighthouse project in our industry and has the potential to significantly push the decarbonisation of our entire value chain in Northern Europe. We look forward to working together to identify and implement state-of-the-art solutions for a fast climate transition in the construction sector.”