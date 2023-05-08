The project is expected to finish in time for the beginning of the 2025/26 academic year. Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay.

UK-based real estate investor and developer Volume.Property has filed a planning application for its third and final Volume Works student accommodation project in Birmingham city centre.

The proposed plan is expected to add 220 beds to the current 156 beds in Gun Quarter, Birmingham as part of the £60m project, Development Finance Today reported.

Works on the second phase of this project commenced in March, and upon completion in summer (June to August) this year, it will accommodate 107 students across seven storeys.

UK-based investment company Hortus Investments provided funding for the final phase of the project.

The Phase 3 studios will comprise amenities, storage space, internet, and en-suite bathrooms. Furthermore, the community amenities will include gathering and study areas, a gym, and outdoor space.

Volume.Property CEO Anthony Laville was quoted as saying by Development Finance Today: “The student accommodation sector is changing rapidly, and today’s students expect a better level of product and service than ever before.

“At Volume.Property, we’ve been pioneering new ways of enhancing the student experience, and that’s been evident in our results.”

A minimum of 48-cycle parking areas have also been planned to promote sustainable travel to and from the development.

The local council is currently reviewing the application, and if permitted, construction is anticipated to commence later this year.

The project is expected to finish in time for the beginning of the 2025/26 academic year.