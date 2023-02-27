It plans to manufacture Scout electric trucks and SUVs commencing in 2026. Credit: Simon / Pixabay.

Volkswagen Group has plans to build its manufacturing facility in the US for its new Scout brand instead of collaborating with a partner, reported Reuters, citing industry publication Automobilwoche.

In May 2022, Volkswagen announced its plans to relaunch Scout off-road brand and create a company to build electric trucks and SUVs commencing in 2026.

Scout brand will be manufactured mainly for the US market. Scout is a brand dating back to the early 1960s, and was acquired by Volkswagen in 2021 following the merger of its trucking unit, Traton Group, with Navistar, reported Electreck.co.

In November 2022, Automobilwoche reported that Volkswagen was in discussions with Foxconn and Magna Steyr, a Magna International subsidiary, to construct a joint facility to manufacture the Scout brand.

However, constructing its facility was the least plausible option then, reported the industry publication.

According to a Reuters report in May 2022, Volkswagen had plans to expand its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to manufacture ID. Buzz, a minivan brand. However, this facility could not manufacture the Scout brand’s trucks and SUVs.

A new report from Automobilwoche claims that VW plans to build its electric vehicle facility in the US to manufacture Scout-branded vehicles and potentially Volkswagen-owned Audi EVs.

Earlier this month, it was reported that automobile manufacturer Ford Motor has plans to build a $3.5bn lithium iron phosphate battery facility in Michigan, US.