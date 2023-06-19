The project is expected to be complete by 2028. Credit: © 2023 VINCI Construction.

Electricity Interconnection France-Spain (INELFE) has contracted a consortium of Vinci Energies, VINCI Construction and Hitachi Energy for a new electrical interconnection project between France and Spain.

The project aims to enhance power supply reliability between the two countries, promote renewable energy integration and establish a more efficient energy system.

The contract, valued at approximately €300m ($327.81m), encompasses the design and construction of two ground stations responsible for converting alternating current to direct current.

These stations will be connected via a 400km cable, including a 300km submarine cable across the Bay of Biscay.

It will enable a total energy exchange capacity of 2GW at 400kV over 400km.

VINCI will undertake the civil engineering and electrical works for the stations, while Hitachi Energy will provide the high voltage direct current (HVDC) technology.

Hitachi Energy Grid Integration business managing director Niklas Persson said: “Cross border, and often subsea, interconnections are vital to Europe’s increasingly interconnected grid.

“Through our pioneering HVDC technology, we enable INELFE to accelerate the two countries’ sustainability goals, improving the safety, stability and quality of electricity supply between France and Spain and the rest of Europe.”

The Biscay Gulf interconnection will increase the capacity between France and Spain from 2,800MW to 5,000MW.

It is expected to be complete by 2028.