Rendering of the Vilnius Building Stadium Central. Credit: Frontop / Zaha Hadid Architects.

The Lithuanian capital Vilnius has granted approval to a plan for new business stadium designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) along with local architect Unitectus.

The Vilnius Building Stadium Central project will be developed by Lithuanian developer Hanner.

It will feature two low-rise towers of eight and nine storeys linked at the street level by a courtyard atrium and two floors of public amenities such as cafes, restaurants and retail outlets.

At level five, the centre’s 24,000m² design links its two towers via skybridge.

The centre’s curvature façade and cantilevered balconies that face the Gediminas Castle Tower in the centre of the city will help to cut down direct exposure from the summer sun while optimising solar heat gain in colder periods.

Its design incorporates 11,750m² of landscaped terraces, roof gardens and plazas that open to the public square designed by American landscape architect Martha Schwartz.

Elevators to the top floors will have access to two public swimming pools, saunas, steam rooms and sun decks.

Furthermore, the flexible office spaces situated within the central floors of each of those towers will feature maximum adaptability to extend the life cycle of the centre.

These workplaces will link to the landscaped roof gardens and terraces, providing city views.

The materials for the project include timber for the interiors that will be sourced locally to cut down emissions.

The design envisages a reduction in energy consumption due to hybrid ventilation, heat exchange systems and low-E glazing in both public and workspaces.

The construction of the business centre is expected to begin later this year.

This is the latest project for ZHA in Vilnius after its designs to restore the city’s rail station, winning an international competition in September 2022. It also earlier designed a museum and cultural centre in Vilnius.