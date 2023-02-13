The agreement will lead to the development of wind farms by the end of this decade. Norbert Pietsch / Pixabay.

The Vietnamese Government is discussing with Singapore-based energy and urban development company Sembcorp to develop a submarine power transmission line between the two countries, reported Reuters.

This announcement follows an official meeting held last week in Singapore between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Sembcorp deputy chairman Tow Heng Tan.

In addition, Sembcorp Utilities and Vietnam’s state oil firm unit Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) signed an agreement to construct offshore wind projects to export power to Singapore.

PetroVietnam said the agreement would lead to the development of wind farms with a total capacity of 2.3GW by the end of this decade.

This collaboration represents the first cooperation between the two companies in the field of renewable energy.

Furthermore, the collaboration will deepen ties between the two countries and realise their ‘Digital – Green Economic Partnership’ in the wake of their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, reported Splash247.com.

Last year in October, Singapore Trade and Industry Minister Dr Tan See Leng signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Vietnam Industry and Trade Minister Ngyuen Hong Dien on energy cooperation.

This MOU featured many important areas including the development and funding of renewable energy, the development of interconnectors to boost grid resilience and stability, and power trading.