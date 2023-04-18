The project is supported by real estate developer Beulah. Credit: Jason Goh from Pixabay.

Australia’s Victoria Government has approved plans for the $2bn skyscraper project, which is expected to become the country’s tallest skyscraper, reported The Guardian.

This twisted tower spiralling project, named STH BNK by Beulah, will include two buildings, one of which will surpass the Gold Coast’s 322.5m-tall Q1 building.

These two towers will feature apartment units, offices, a 302-room hotel, a conference and entertainment centre, and a healthcare centre, besides 6,000m² of green space.

On the 102nd floor, the private development will feature a rooftop garden.

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said: “It will have a ripple effect in spreading confidence throughout the city and abroad. It signals that Melbourne does not rest on its laurels and always strives to be bold and ambitious.”

“It will challenge all future developments to not only consider but to conquer the incredible.”

Capp added that the project had raised more than $1bn in investment and will support around 4,700 jobs throughout the construction phase.

In 2020, the council’s Future Melbourne committee supported the idea in anticipation that it will revitalise Southbank.

The project will also support the council’s Northbank precinct, which features a $300m Greenline project and a 4km walkway on the north side of the Yarra River.

The project is supported by Southbank-based real estate developer Beulah.

Construction is anticipated to commence next year and will take five years to complete.