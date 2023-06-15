The project is scheduled to be complete by October 2024. Credit: Veidekke/Cision.

Scandinavian contractor and Veidekke subsidiary Seby has secured a design and build contract to construct a multipurpose facility in western Oslo, Norway.

The combined facility is being built for use by sports club Ready Idrettsforening.

The contract is valued at approximately NKr180m and involves the development of an artificial ice rink, artificial grass pitch, and a Meny-branded grocery store.

The project is named ‘Eckbobanen’ and aims to cater to children’s and youth’s sports. It is being developed in collaboration with Eckbo Legacy.

The development will offer exercise facilities, changing rooms, an ice resurfacer garage, offices, a kiosk, and upgraded outdoor areas.

The grocery store is owned by Norwegian grocery wholesaling group NorgesGruppen.

By combining sports amenities with a conveniently located food store, the development aims to provide a practical and easily accessible facility for the local community.

Seby’s general manager Bjørn Ove Liavaag said: “We’re [we] really appreciate the commission and are looking forward to starting a great project in cooperation with Ready IF and tenant NorgesGruppen.

“Here we have arrived at an excellent and sustainable solution together, where the need for a local grocery store is combined with a significant upgrade of the sports facility for the benefit of thousands of children and young people for many years into the future.”

Preliminary work on the project has already commenced, with it being scheduled for completion by October next year.