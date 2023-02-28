Construction work has begun, with the expected occupancy scheduled for December 2024. Credit: HRTB AS Arkitekter via Veidekke / Cision.

Scandinavian construction contractor Veidekke has been commissioned by property developers Nordr and Selvaag Bolig for the Lille Løren Park project in eastern Oslo, Norway.

The second phase of this residential project will feature two apartment blocks with a total of 47 and 52 units.

The buildings will be four and eight storeys tall and have sizeable common roof terraces to offer sweeping city views.

This design and build contract is worth approximately Nkr300m ($28.93m), excluding VAT.

Veidekke Bygg Oslo head of department Kaare Gilhus said: “We really appreciate being able to extend the good partnership with Lille Løren Park. We’ve been involved in developing the project since its inception, just as we prefer. The fact that the homes will be eco-certified is also something we really appreciate as executing contractor.”

A new city district at Løren has emerged in an area that earlier featured industrial and a military base.

Upon completion, Lille Løren Park will have 348 eco-certified apartment units and a kindergarten built according to the BREEAM-NOR standard.

Nordr Norge CEO Pål Aglen and Selvaag Bolig deputy CEO Øystein Klungland said: “There is still a great need for homes in Oslo, and we’re pleased to start construction of yet another project at Løren. Along with Veidekke, Nordr and Selvaag Bolig have succeeded in negotiating a difficult cost climate and can offer attractive homes with a high focus on sustainability. We can see that our customers appreciate this.”

Construction work has begun, with the expected occupancy scheduled for December 2024.

This contract is included by Veidekke in its order book for Q4 2022.