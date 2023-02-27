The completion of the project is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2024. Credit: Veidekke ASA / Cision.

Arcona, the Swedish subsidiary of Scandinavian construction contractor Veidekke, has been commissioned to renovate and redesign the Vallentuna upper secondary school by the Vallentuna Municipality in Sweden.

The facility is expected to accommodate the school and municipality offices.

This design and build contract is valued at approximately Skr190m ($18.08m).

The project has already finished the design phase, which is about Skr15m ($1.43m).

The nearly 9,000m² school building will be renovated and transformed into contemporary facilities for students and municipal employees.

Furthermore, the project will feature an employee car parking facility and a rooftop building to house the fan room.

The completion of the project is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The idea of relocating the municipality offices to the upper secondary school arose as the municipality sought new premises. The school facility intended for 650 pupils will be partially unutilised as the current student body is only 400.

The co-location is intended to maximise the use of the property.

Vallentuna municipality project manager Magnus Sjögren said: “We are very happy to be able to sign the contract with Arcona to bring this whole exciting project to fruition.”

In June 2022, Arcona secured the contract for the renovation design phase. The company is assigned the actual production phase.

Planning and demolition work is underway, and construction is expected to begin soon.

Measures have been undertaken to enable the school to continue its regular operations throughout the construction phase.

Arcona project manager Jörgen Böhlin said: “We are excited that Vallentuna municipality has entrusted us with phase 2 of this collaborative project, which has many challenges and is not an easy one. We are ready for the task and look forward to starting production now.”