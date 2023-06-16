Construction works are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. Credit: Veidekke.

Scandinavian contractor Veidekke has been awarded a contract for tunnelling and foundation works on the Majorstuen-Skøyen section in Norway.

The contract signing will take place after the mandatory waiting period expires on 25 June this year. It is estimated to value close to NKr1.4bn.

The works are part of the new Fornebu metro line project in Oslo. The line is a new metro extension in a continuous tunnel system.

It is approximately 7.7km-long and has six new underground stations, including Skøyen, Vækerø, Lysaker, Fornebuporten, Flytårnet and Fornebu.

The project is engineered and designed by Prosjekteringsgruppen Fornebubanen, which will provide improved public transport services.

The track will connect to the existing metro network in Oslo at Majorstuen.

It is organised by an agency in the Oslo municipality and is 50% financed by the Norwegian government.

Under the contract, Veidekke will conduct tunnelling and foundation works from Volvat to Skøyen station.

It will also create an access tunnel to Madserud for the transportation of rock masses.

Construction activities for the Majorstuen-Skøyen section are set to begin in August or September of this year and be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

The construction of the Fornebu Metro Line is divided into several contracts.

Veidekke is currently involved in similar work on the Lysaker-Vækerø section of Fornebubanen.