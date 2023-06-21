The school is set to be open in August 2025. Credit: Veidekke/Cision.

Scandinavian contractor Veidekke has reached an agreement to construct the Halsen primary school in the municipality of Stjørdal, Norway.

Veidekke secured the project last year following its participation in the municipality’s competition process and the successful completion of an interaction phase, which was based on execution plans, sustainability, expertise, team composition, and price.

Since then, the company has collaborated closely with the municipality and users in the development phase of the project to design the school according to their requirements.

The new school will cover an area of 7,100m².

It will include a reception school for immigrants and refugees, a dedicated area for children with learning disabilities, a library, a volleyball hall, and an outdoor area that will also serve as a park.

The school will follow the principles outlined in the BREEAM NOR standard but will not be officially environmentally certified.

The construction site for the school will be located at the existing building, which will be demolished to make way for this new facility.

Demolition has already begun, with excavation work scheduled to commence in August or September.

Meanwhile, a temporary school has been set up to accommodate students during the construction period.

Veidekke Bygg Trøndelag director Torgeir Wiig said: “We are grateful for the trust placed in us. The interaction phase has been characterised by good cooperation with a focus on goals and solutions from everyone involved.

“Users have played a large and important role in the development of the project, and they have managed the balance between aspirations and available funds in a good way. Here we can ascertain that the municipality has secured the best conditions for a successful and sustainable school project.

“The school will have a number of environmental qualities, including solar panels on the roof and district heating that will also be used during the construction period. The building is designed to consume 30% less energy than reference buildings. Rainwater will be reused and an assessment has been carried out of existing buildings that will be demolished for the reuse of materials.”

The school is set to be completed in August 2025 to coincide with the start of the school year.