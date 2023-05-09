The construction contract is valued at NKr150m, excluding any VAT. Credit: Veidekke via Cision.

Norway-based construction and civil engineering company Veidekke has signed a design and build contract with Myrkdalen Fjellandsby and Vårstølen Utleige to construct two buildings at Myrkdalen, Oslo, Norway.

The Sendo and Skabotn buildings will together consist of 42 apartments available for both sale and rent and will have shared parking facilities.

This design and build contract is valued at NKr150m excluding VAT.

The Sendo building will feature 22 holiday apartments ranging from 45ft² to 193ft², each boasting its own private balconies or terraces.

The Skabotn building will have 20 apartments that will be offered for long-term rent.

Adjacent to the entrance hall, residents will have access to a well-equipped ski storage room, and every apartment has its own spacious storage area.

Furthermore, the basement of the two buildings will house shared parking facilities and additional storage rooms.

As the location of the buildings is in central Myrkdalen, residents will have direct access to ski lifts, cross-country trails, hiking routes, and bike trails.

Veidekke Bygg Bergen district manager Thor Småbrekke said: “We appreciate the commission and are very pleased with the confidence shown in us.

“We have extensive and good preparations behind us and are confident that this will be an excellent project for Myrkdalen Fjellandsby, those who will occupy the apartments and for us as contractors.”

Construction of the buildings has already begun, with their completion expected for the end of December 2024.