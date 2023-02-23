Comprising 7,000m² across eight storeys in addition to a basement, the office building will be environmentally certified Credit: NSW Arkitektur / Studio NSW / Veidekke / Cision.

Scandinavian construction contractor Veidekke and its subsidiary Grande Entreprenør have secured a contract from Steinkjer Fylkeshus to construct an office building in Steinkjer municipality to accommodate Trøndelag county in Norway.

This design and build contract is valued at NOK219m ($21.6m), excluding VAT.

Construction of the environmentally certified eight-storey office building will begin in March, with its completion slated for December 2024.

This contract will be recorded by Veidekke in its order book for Q1 2023.

Grande Entreprenør general manager Morten Hynne said: “We’re looking forward to starting construction of Nye Fylkets Hus. There are not many exclusive office buildings that are built in our area, and we are therefore very pleased to be selected as a contractor in partnership with Veidekke Bygg in Trondheim, who have a great experience with such projects.

“The combined expertise of the team from Grande and Veidekke in the field of environment and sustainability tipped the project in our favour, and we are really proud of that.”

The building, called Fylkets hus, will be at a central location adjacent to the railway station in Steinkjer.

Comprising 7,000m² across eight storeys in addition to a basement, the office building will be environmentally certified as Very Good according to the BREEAM-NOR manual v6.0 standard.

Trøndelag County Municipality, Utstillingsplassen Eiendom and Bane NOR Eiendom are the entities backing the Steinkjer Fylkeshus company.

Bane NOR Eiendom region Midt/Nord head of section Dag Haugdal said: “We’re looking forward to starting the first construction stage at Steinkjer station. We have great faith in a good and constructive collaboration with a competent contractor with a local foothold. It is particularly pleasing to realise projects in the difficult times we are experiencing with extraordinary price growth and supply issues.”