The rendering of Parsellen. Credit: Veidekke / OBOS Nye Hjem and Otto Olsen Boligutvikling / Cision.

Scandinavian construction contractor Veidekke has been contracted by OBOS Nye Hjem and Otto Olsen Boligutvikling to build 52 eco-certified apartments in Lillestrøm, Norway.

The contract has been awarded for the second construction stage of the project, named Parsellen, which will feature 136 housing society apartments in total – from one to five rooms in size.

The second construction stage of Parsellen will comprise two buildings of five and six storeys above ground.

The five-storey building will have 15 apartments, while the six-storey building will feature 37 apartments. All apartments will have access to an elevator from the basement park.

This design and build contract is worth NOK145m ($14.06m).

Veidekke Bygg Oslo official Kaare Gilhus said: “We really appreciate the renewed confidence shown in us and the good partnership we will be a part of going forward. The homes are a part of the extensive Kvarteret project, the new neighbourhood in Lillestrøm that will consist of around 1,000 new apartments when completed.

“Sustainability is something we are concerned with, so we greatly appreciate that Parsellen aims for certification as Very Good according to the BREEAM-NOR environmental standard.”

OBOS EVP for residential development Ingunn A. Randa said: “We have been very pleased with our cooperation with Veidekke to date and look forward to continuing to develop Kvarteret together with them. We will ensure that Kvarteret will be an eco-friendly neighbourhood where the buildings are certified according to the BREEAM-NOR Very Good environmental documentation.

“With energy label B, the apartments will be energy efficient, and there is the opportunity for green mortgages in the bank if you buy a home here.”

The project is located close to stores, dining options, cultural attractions, and public transportation. Oslo Central Station and Gardermoen Airport are ten to 14 minutes away by rail.

Construction work has already begun, and completion is slated for December 2024. The contract will be included by Veidekke in its order book for Q1 2023.