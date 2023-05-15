The building will serve as a gateway to Aire Park on the route from Leeds train station and its city centre. Credit: Vastint.

Real estate group Vastint has commenced works on the next phase of Aire Park, a new district being developed in South Bank, Leeds, UK.

The newest phase involves the construction of a new seven-storey commercial building, which will provide 75,000ft² of ‘Grade A’ office space and nearly 7,000ft² of ground-floor retail and leisure space.

The building will serve as a gateway to Aire Park on the route from Leeds’ train station and city centre.

It has been designed by architects Cartwright Pickard.

It is claimed to be designed as a sustainable building with occupier well-being at its heart, in line with the company’s development ethos of creating an inclusive community.

Vastint UK Development North head North Simon Schofield said: “With works beginning on our third commercial building, Aire Park is truly becoming a reality.

“Leeds’ reputation as a fantastic place to live and work has been widely documented, and we’re pleased to be playing our part in this by not only driving further inward investment but creating a brand new urban district specifically designed to prioritise healthy lifestyles and active participation in nature.

“As a long-term developer, we’re looking forward to seeing the development thrive over the coming years, and to working with a number of key stakeholders, including Leeds City Council to improve connectivity, develop sustainable transport links, and overall help an unrealised area of the city centre to reach its full potential.”

Alongside targeting BREEAM’s ‘Excellent’ certification, the building has been pre-certified for a WiredScore Gold accreditation and a WELL Building Gold certificate.

The construction of the building is expected to be finished in early 2025.

Aire Park is estimated to be fully complete in 2032.

Spanning 24 acres in South Bank, Aire Park is expected to be home to more than 11,000 workers and up to 3,000 residents.

It is centred around an eight-acre public park.