Homes built using Vantem’s technology are 70% more energy efficient than conventionally built houses. Credit: R ARCHITECTURE on Unsplash.

Modular technology company Vantem has acquired modular home manufacturer Affinity Building Systems in Lakeland, Georgia, US.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The acquisition expands Vantem’s presence in the country and contributes to its growth strategy.

Vantem aims to develop 20 facilities in the US via purchases of modular factories alongside installing some new factories.

Following the completion of the deal, Affinity will boost its portfolio using Vantem’s technology. Affinity plans to provide net-zero alternatives that do not rely on grid power.

Affinity will then be able to expand its portfolio of homes that are cheap and energy efficient, as well as resistant to hurricanes and other extreme weather conditions. Vantem’s technology can also endure Category 5 storms and are resistant to mould, termites and fire.

With no additional cost, homes built using Vantem’s technology provide 70% more energy efficiency than those built using traditional methods.

Vantem CEO Chris Anderson said: “We are excited to welcome Affinity into the Vantem family. It is a wonderful company with a great team making top-quality, beautiful housing,”

“We look forward to building on the Affinity team’s success, integrating Vantem’s technology for higher energy efficiency and climate resiliency at competitive costs. We are especially looking forward to adding net-zero home options to the Affinity portfolio.”