KUL1 and KUL2 will be able to produce a total 287MW of IT capacity to fulfil requirements of local cloud providers, among others. Credit: Vantage Data Centers/Business Wire.

Hyperscale data centre provider for campuses Vantage Data Centers has announced plans to build a second data centre campus (KUL2) in Cyberjaya, Malaysia.

The company will invest an additional RM13.32bn and has signed an agreement with the technology hub developer of Cyberjaya, Cyberview, to execute this investment.

The agreement’s signing took place at the Cyberview Hari Raya Open House, with the government minister for Communications and Digital of Malaysia Fahmi Fadzil alongside the US ambassador to Malaysia Brian McFeeters.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) CEO Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman said: “We are confident that Vantage’s efforts will assume a crucial role in propelling Malaysia to achieve its goal of becoming a digital nation and realising a 22.6% GDP growth from the digital economy by 2025.

“As the foremost provider of comprehensive investment solutions and a strategic investment partner in Malaysia, MIDA is dedicated to supporting Vantage’s success and furthering the country’s position as a prominent digital hub in the region.”

When complete, KUL2 will have an information technology (IT) capacity of 256MW to fulfil increasing customer demands for hyperscale data centre services in the country.

KUL2 covers an area of 35 acres and is located next to Vantage’s existing campus (KUL1). It will feature ten facilities, covering 256,000m².

It will offer low-latency connectivity to nearby cities, including Singapore, Bangkok and Jakarta.

Furthermore, a fourth 16MW facility is being developed by the company as part of the expansion of the KUL1 campus.

The KUL1 and KUL2 campuses will be able to produce 287MW of IT capacity in total to fulfil the demands of hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises.

Vantage Data Centers currently houses seven campuses across the region that are either operational or under development.

Vantage APAC COO Giles Proctor said: “Vantage has been expanding our footprint in Malaysia since we entered the dynamic Asia-Pacific market. Our positive experience in Cyberjaya has encouraged us to take further steps to advance the city’s digital infrastructure by building our largest hyperscale campus in the region.”

The first facility is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2025.