US-based construction and finance technology start-up Pro Platform has officially announced the introduction of a new platform, Construct CRM.

The platform is a proposal, contract, and invoicing software that is designed to transform the operations of home improvement contractors.

It automatically helps in invoicing, billing and collections, customer and project management, scheduling, and more.

Construct CRM has already supported home improvement projects, worth more than $1m in volume, over a period of seven days.

By the end of this year, Pro Platforms estimates to support more than $100m in home improvement projects.

Later this year, the company plans to introduce free treasury management and payment processing to the platform. The addition will aid contractors with cash flow and enhance its functionality.

CRM software is used by less than 10% of the approximately 3.7 million contractors in the US, noted the company.

Construct CRM’s automation features will allow contractors to minimise 20% of their manual process time.

The platform automatically and continuously provides project financing throughout the project journey. It eliminates the need for the contractor to carry out extra work.

In addition, Pro Platforms has revealed that it secured $4.7m in a venture round, which was led by Social Leverage and Aperture VC. The round included participants such as GS Futures and Hustle Fund.

Social Leverage managing director Gary Benitt said: “You can see the Pro Platform team’s passion for the business with every interaction with them. They are incredibly motivated, and their instincts for building and scaling their go-to-market initiatives are top-notch.”