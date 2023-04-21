The new facility will be in the heart of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Credit: sk/Flickr(Creative Commons).

The University of Wisconsin-Madison in the US is set to commence construction on the new School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences (CDIS) building.

The first shovels will be turned on 25 April by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, benefactors Tashia and John Morgridge and leaders from the UW System and UW–Madison.

Other attendees of the ground-breaking event include the University of Wisconsin System president Jay Rothman, UW–Madison chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, Warf CEO Erik Iverson, and CDIS faculty representatives.

Located at 1240 W Johnson St., the new seven-storey CDIS building will cover 350,000ft² and be home to several academic programmes and research.

It will feature flexible classrooms with up to 1,100 seats and a learning centre.

CDIS founding director Tom Erickson said: “Society uses data and technology across every facet of the industry and in our personal lives — from medicine to engineering to agriculture. Students and faculty in virtually every discipline require digital skills — establishing new table stakes in higher ed.

“CDIS helps our students pair the power of digital sciences with the almost unmatched breadth of highly regarded education and research programmes at UW–Madison.”

The building has been designed to be environmentally friendly on campus, with a courtyard, terraces and green roofs.

A solar trellis and high-efficiency solar panels will be installed on its rooftop.

The facility aims to use 35% less water than is legally required, and the irrigation system and lavatory flush fixtures will use stormwater collection.

It is scheduled to open in 2025.