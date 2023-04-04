Public realm viewed from Temple Meads Eastern Entrance. Credit: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios via University of Bristol.

The University of Bristol in the UK has signed a contract with construction company Sir Robert McAlpine for the construction of its new Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus.

Scheduled to open in 2026, the campus project is expected to position the university as a global destination for research, education, and innovation.

Work on the £500m campus development project will begin next month.

Sir Robert McAlpine partner Sir Andrew McAlpine said: “This state-of-the-art academic facility at the heart of Bristol Temple Quarter’s regeneration project will bring huge socio-economic benefits to the city and the region.

“We look forward to working with the University of Bristol to bring their vision for the new Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus to life. Our teams of experts take pride in delivering outstanding facilities and making a long-lasting, positive impact on local communities for future generations.”

The campus will be home to 4,600 students and 650 university staff.

It will provide residential accommodation for around 900 students.

On the location of the former Royal Mail sorting office at the heart of the campus, a 38,000m² academic building will serve as the home for the University’s Business School, digital engineering research groups, Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and the Quantum Technologies Innovation Centre.

Some parts of the campus have been designed in consultation with civic and community partners. During the evenings, weekends and university holidays, local people would be invited to participate in lifelong learning programmes, events, festivals and research activities.

The campus is expected to act as a catalyst for the wider redevelopment of Bristol Temple Quarter, which is claimed to be the largest regeneration project in the UK and is estimated to create 22,000 new jobs, 10,000 new homes and student accommodation.

AECOM has supported the Temple Quarter programme since 2017, acting as the university’s project and cost consultants. The company will continue to support the university through the construction of the new campus.

Osborne Clarke served as an adviser to the university on the construction procurement and contracts for the projects.