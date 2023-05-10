This was King Charles III’s first official event since his coronation on 6 May. Credit: University of Cambridge.

A new £58m laboratory named the New Whittle Laboratory has been provided by the University of Cambridge to speed up the development of net-zero aviation and energy.

The laboratory was visited by the UK’s King Charles III as his first official engagement since his coronation on 6 May.

The Whittle Laboratory recently secured the funding to develop the laboratory, reported the Independent.

An aerospace and energy laboratory, The Whittle was opened in 1973 by Sir Frank Whittle.

Sir Whittle established the organisation that invented the jet engine while he was still an undergraduate at the university.

The new laboratory is expected to become a leading global centre for innovation in net-zero aviation and energy and bring experts from the research and industry fields together.

It aims to reduce the time taken to develop key technologies by 50%, which otherwise can take six to eight years to come to a point of being considered for commercial use.

Trials at the laboratory have shown that the timeframe for new technologies could be accelerated by reducing the barriers between academia and industry development.

In the last five decades, the laboratory has aided in shaping the power and propulsion sectors via industry partnerships with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens, and Rolls-Royce, reported the National.

The new Whittle Laboratory will feature the Bennett Innovation Laboratory and be home to the UK’s National Centre for Propulsion and Power.

Whittle Laboratory’s director and professor Rob Miller said: “We need to completely transform the innovation landscape in the aviation and energy sectors if we are to reach net zero by 2050.

“The new Whittle Lab has been designed as a disruptive-innovation lab targeting the critical early stages in the lifecycles of technologies, where there are windows of opportunity to translate scientific strengths into global technological and industrial leadership.

“The lab is designed to work at the intersection of cutting-edge science and emerging engineering applications, providing fast feedback between the two, and dramatically cutting the time to deliver zero-emission technologies.”