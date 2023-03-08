This contract continues ULIS’ partnership with NWG that commenced in 2005. Credit: United Living Group.

United Living Infrastructure Services (ULIS), a subsidiary of construction company United Living Group, has received a new contract from Northumbrian Water Group (NWG) for its construction and engineering works valued at £18m annually.

The four-year contract includes the option for a four-year extension.

ULIS will continue to provide network upgrades, such as lead replacement, mains replacement, and connections for industrial and new housing developments, and repairs and maintenance, in collaboration with NWG to make sure the network’s resilience into the AMP8 regulation period.

Additionally, ULIS will now provide backfill and reinstatement after maintenance activities. It will be one of three suppliers to handle repairs due to mains failures.

United Living Infrastructure Services managing director John Farrell said: “This contract win demonstrates not only the hard work of the United Living team but also the strength and depth of our relationship with our valued customer, Northumbrian Water Group. We will work closely alongside each other to deliver an excellent level of service to local consumers.”

Northumbrian Water Group stated: “NWG conducted an extensive tender exercise to establish the key partners who could help us to deliver the outcomes required for our customers, now and through the duration of AMP8.

“United Living has demonstrated the depth of understanding of these requirements by drawing upon 20 years of working collaboratively and harnessing its local knowledge and workforce.”