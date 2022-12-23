Green hydrogen is formed when water is split into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable energy. Credit: Frauke Feind from Pixabay.

Germany’s Uniper and Middle East’s renewable-energy firm Masdar are set to team up for the construction of a green hydrogen plant in the UAE, reported Bloomberg News.

Masdar clean energy executive director Mohammad Abdelqadar El Ramahi was cited by the news agency as saying in an interview that the proposed hydrogen plant is expected to run on almost 1.3GW of solar power.

The green hydrogen plant is planned to be commissioned in 2026.

Uniper spokesperson was quoted by Bloomberg News as saying: “The project in UAE with Masdar has already seen impressive public support.”

Germany is looking to import large amounts of hydrogen in an effort to cut coal usage and meet its net-zero target by 2045.

The European country is also keen on securing additional LNG supplies from the Middle East to replace natural gas supplies from Russia.

Masdar aims to produce 100GW of renewable power by the end of the decade from current 20GW.

It also set a target to produce as much as one million tonnes of green hydrogen every year, and derivatives such as sustainable aviation fuel, ammonia and green methanol by the end of 2030.

Masdar is also working on hydrogen facilities in Morocco, Egypt, Azerbaijan and the UK.

Countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Egypt are investing on projects that produce green and blue hydrogen.

Said to be crucial to the transition worldwide to clean energy, green hydrogen is created when water is split into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable energy. When burned, it does not emit gases that warm the planet.

Blue hydrogen is produced by natural gas conversion and capturing the subsequent carbon emissions.