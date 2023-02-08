A facility of Unilever, which produces over 400 brands ranging from detergent to ice cream. Credit: Unilever plc.

UK-based multinational consumer goods company Unilever has announced plans to construct a manufacturing plant in Nuevo Leon, in the northern part of Mexico, reported Reuters.

This plant will be a part of the $400m investment announced by Unilever in the country over three years.

The facility will produce cosmetics and personal care items for the company.

It will be built in Salinas, Victoria, on the outskirts of Monterrey.

The company stated that the facility would create 1,200 new direct and indirect job opportunities.

According to Unilever, Mexico is a major export hub to other countries.

Currently, Unilever operates four facilities in Mexico.

The new facility is scheduled to open in 2024.

A major consumer company in the world, Unilever has over 400 brands ranging from detergent to ice cream.

Last month, Unilever announced that two of its factories, one in Tianjin, China, and the other in Indaiatuba, Brazil, have been awarded Lighthouse status by the World Economic Forum.

This status is awarded for including the latest technologies to boost productivity and efficiency and limit the impact on the environment.