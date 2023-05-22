The facilities will also include secure car parks. Credit: The United Group of Companies/PRNewswire.

Real estate company The United Group of Companies (UGOC) has broken ground on the multifamily apartment and townhome community named ‘The Apex’ at Crossgates in Guilderland, New York, US.

The community features one-to-three-bedroom floor plans with 30 townhouse-style units, which will include secure parking facilities.

It will include amenities, including remote workspaces, technology-driven package services, a clubhouse, a social lounge, a fitness centre, a yoga studio, a pool, an outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, a golf simulator, a game room, a dog park, a pet grooming facility, and even multisport courts.

The apartments will feature ceiling heights of 9ft, as well as kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer fixtures, closets, balconies, and more.

In a post on LinkedIn, UGOC said: “Thank you to our many valued partners and all who helped make this project a reality.”

The community will serve the needs of the large population of the Capital Region, who will have access to everything from luxury services to basic convenience.

Located next to Crossgates Mall, it will allow residents quick access to food, shopping, and entertainment facilities, being only minutes away from The Apex.

The development and construction of the community are being carried out by UGOC and United Development.

To be carried out for a period of two years, the project began in February this year.

The community is being managed by United Plus Property Management.