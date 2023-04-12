Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt offers services to several construction projects. Credit: Peter H from Pixabay.

US-based engineering and consulting company UES has bought Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 1964, Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt is an Arkansas-based geotechnical engineering and materials testing company.

It is claimed to have an experienced professional and technical team based at its Little Rock headquarters, as well as at its branch office in Springdale, and the satellite office in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Besides offering solutions to foundation and earth structure problems, it provides services such as geotechnical investigations, subsurface exploration, engineering analysis and design, and field and laboratory testing.

Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt has so far offered services to several construction projects, including roadways, landfills and hazardous waste facilities.

Some of its notable projects include ARDOT Connecting Arkansas projects, The Clinton Presidential Library, Interstate 30 improvements in Saline and Pulaski Counties, and the ARDOT Bridge Replacement Program.

Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt will become part of the Midwest region of UES, and its leadership team will continue to run the day-to-day business.

UES CEO Dave Witsken said: “We’re proud and excited to expand our geotechnical expertise with the Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt team.

“Their reputation as geotechnical problem solvers is well regarded, and, with their addition, we look forward to growing our services in the southern portion of the Midwest region.”

Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt president Mark Wyatt said: “The opportunity to join the UES team accommodates the long-term goals for our firm to provide quality geotechnical testing and materials testing services throughout Arkansas and gives us the opportunity for expansion.

“We have previously teamed with the Geotechnology group on numerous projects, benefiting both firms. Becoming a part of the Midwest Region of UES will bring additional personnel and equipment and a broad increase in capabilities to our firm.”

With almost 60 years of experience serving as the engineering and consulting firm in the geotechnical engineering segment, UES expects to be positioned well to cater to the requirements of commercial, residential, and civic customers across the US.

The acquisitions by UES since 2019 include engineering firms such as GFA International, NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, and Universal Engineering Sciences.