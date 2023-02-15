UAB Merko Statyba will provide new infrastructure construction works for the training complex in Lithuania. Credit: Military Material / Pixabay.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (Nato) Support and Procurement Agency has awarded a contract to UAB Merko Statyba to provide design and build services for the construction of new infrastructures for the training complex in Pabrade, Lithuania.

UAB Merko Statyba is a part of AS Merko Ehitus group.

The value of this contract is more than €110m in addition to the applicable value-added tax.

The actual value of this contract will be determined following adjustment with the construction price index of the respective periods.

Construction works are scheduled to complete by 2026.

UAB Merko Statyba is a Lithuanian construction company providing services in the general construction and residential construction segments.

AS Merko Ehitus group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. It operates in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway.

As of the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and its revenue stood at €410m.

This contract comes following UAB Merko Statyba’s announcement of a contract with UAB Energijos Žara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enefit Green, which is part of AS Eesti Energia group, for the construction of an electrical substation for a wind farm in Kelmė district, Lithuania.

The value of this contract is over €14.5m plus value-added tax.

This project is scheduled for completion in Q2 2025.