Southern Construction Framework (SCF) has announced contractors for its fifth-generation SCF Construct framework in the UK.

Twenty contractors have found a place in the SCF Construct.

Out of the 20 contractors, 12 contractors are new to the framework.

This four-year framework, valued at £4.5bn, features two new lots in the southwest region for projects worth under £5m.

To be launched in May, SCF 5 will operate under two-stage open book project delivery, which is the government-recommended delivery approach.

The framework offers public-sector entities access to a range of construction services, including construct-only or design-build, construction, and management services.

The contractors that have won the £4m+ lots in the southwest region are Bam Construction, Galliford Try Construction, Bouygues UK, John Graham Construction, ISG Construction, Kier Construction, Tilbury Douglas, Vinci Construction, Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure, Wates Construction, and Willmott Dixon Construction.

For the southeast region and London, the contractors figuring under £4m+ lots are Bowmer & Kirkland, Tilbury Douglas, Kier Construction, ISG Construction, Mace, Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure, John Graham Construction, and Willmott Dixon Construction.

The firms finding a place in the southwest region for the £1-5m lots are AJC Group, Halsall Construction, Kier Construction, Knights Brown Construction, EW Beard, Nevada Construction, Mildren Construction, Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure, Stepnell, and Tilbury Douglas.

SCF London and the southeast operations lead Adam Sanford said: “It was important for us in approaching this latest SCF Construct bidding process to ensure that it was an open and transparent process to attract the widest set of contractors. As a result, we are delighted to have some new faces working with us, bringing valuable new expertise to our construction schemes.”

SCF southwest lead Kingsley Clarke said: “Via our new sub £5m lots, we’ve also opened the door to SME contractors in the southwest and we’re very much looking forward to working with them and their local supply chains on some innovative schemes in the region.”

The latest generation of the SCF Construct framework complements the existing SCF Residential and SCF Consult frameworks.

These two frameworks have delivered £8bn worth of construction projects in the last 16 years since the establishment of SCF.