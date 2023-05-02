A view of Rikers island and jail complex. Credit: Sfoskett/commons.wikimedia.org,

The New York City (NYC) Department of Design and Construction (DDC) in the US has awarded Tutor Perini a $2.95bn design-build contract for the NYC Borough-Based Jails (BBJ) System, Brooklyn Facility.

The NYC BBJ programme aims to permanently replace the facilities on Rikers Island with smaller jails.

The $8.3bn effort seeks to construct four new smaller detention facilities in Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

Tutor Perini chairman and CEO Ronald Tutor said: “We are pleased to be selected and awarded this major design-build contract by the New York City DDC and look forward to partnering with them to deliver a new state-of-the-art facility that will enable DDC’s historic plan to close Rikers Island and replace it with a smaller network of safer modern jails.”

According to Tutor Perini, work on the design activities will start upon receiving a notice to proceed, which is anticipated in June.

The contract’s value will be added to the company’s backlog for the second quarter of this year.

In June 2021, the first major activity in the BBJ programme commenced with the beginning of construction activities on the parking garage and community space alongside a new 886-bed jail in Kew Gardens at the Queens site.

Procurement and early site preparation activities are ongoing for the other jail sites.

Tutor Perini provides general contracting and design-build services to private companies and public organisations worldwide.

Last year, Tutor Perini’s subsidiary Five Star Electric won two design-build contracts from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.