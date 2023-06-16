The project in its entirety is expected to be complete by 2030. Credit: Bouygues.

Southwark Council alongside Linkcity and Bouygues UK have commenced the construction of the Tustin Estate housing project with a ground-breaking event in London, UK.

The project aims to deliver nearly 700 new homes, including 250 replacement council homes, shared equity properties, 220 homes for private sale, and 220 council homes that includes housing for key workers.

The development will feature a central park, refurbishment of existing council homes, and commercial space.

The entire project is expected to be completed by 2030.

Linkcity is the development arm of Bouygues UK and was selected as the development partner for the scheme, overseeing the project in multiple phases.

The project will encourage community engagement, with residents influencing design and construction decisions.

It will focus on local labour, with efforts being made to engage the community through workshops for young people and educational initiatives.

The project will also focus on sustainability, with an aim to reduce carbon emissions through clean energy sources, high-insulation building fabric, solar panels, and other measures.

Linkcity is currently working on the design stages of phase two of this master plan project.

Linkcity managing director Phillippa Prongué said: “This is a really significant moment for our team and for Southwark Council and the culmination of many months’ hard work. This project is not really about the physical buildings; it’s about the people who will live in them, that’s something that has been really clear to us from the first moment we got involved in this project.

“One of the things that we pride ourselves on at Linkcity is the close relationship with our construction partner, Bouygues UK, and nowhere is the strength of that relationship better demonstrated than when we move a project from the design stage to construction and start delivering on the commitments that we have made. We are so pleased how the site team has taken up the mantle of working closely with residents to make the construction process a smooth one.”