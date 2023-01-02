Development of the power transmission lines are expected to bolster the reliability of power supply in Sirdarya and Tashkent regions. Credit: pisauikan on Unsplash.

Energy companies of Türkiye and China have secured tenders for construction of high-voltage power transmission networks in Tashkent city and Sirdarya region in Uzbekistan, Trend news agency reported.

Citing Uzbek Ministry of Energy, the news agency reported that the tenders were awarded by National Electric Grid Joint Stock Company (JSC).

Turkish firm Şa-ra Enerji İnşaat Ticaret ve Sanayi will build 220kV power transmission lines.

These lines with a length of 213km will be built at a proposed cost of $31.89m.

Chinese firm Xian Electric Engineering will build 500kV power transmission line of 72 km for $14.68m.

Funded by the World Bank, the implementation of these two projects is slated for 2022-2024.

Development of the power transmission lines are expected to bolster the reliability of power supply in Sirdarya and Tashkent regions.

Additionally, because of the new high-voltage power transmission in the Tashkent’s power system, the load on the main power grids will cut down.

In November, the Uzbek Ministry of Energy received proposals from four prequalified bidders in response to a request for proposal (RFP) announced on 7 July 2022 to select independent power producers for the construction and operation of three solar PV plants with a total capacity of 500MW.

These photovoltaic plants are planned to be built in Bukhara, Namangan and Khorezm regions.

Under the project scope, the selected companies will be responsible for designing, financing, operating, maintaining, and transferring or dismantling of the PV plants.

The prequalified bidders are Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC–Masdar of the UAE for three solar PV plants; Alarko Holding of Turkey for Namangan and Khorezm solar PV plants; GD Power–Powerchina Consortium of China for three solar PV plants; Voltalia of France for Khorezm solar PV plant.

Following evaluation of all proposals, the prequalified bidders will be invited for the opening ceremony of the financial proposals.