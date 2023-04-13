This community features 44 single-family detached homes in Timnath, Colorado. Credit: Evelyn Paris on Unsplash.

Real estate developer and builder Trumark Homes has announced that it will construct 44 single-family detached homes at Kitchel Lake in Timnath, Colorado, US.

The construction project contributes to the company’s strategy to expand its portfolio. Trumark expects to make a few more land deal announcements later this year.

It also marks the first growth for the company since 2021.

The 44 homes in the Kitchel Lake residential community cover 65ft-wide lots, which include two ranch and four two-storey floorplans designed by Woodley Architectural Group.

With prices expected to start in the mid-$700,000 range, the floorplans range from 2,016ft² to 2,968ft², with three to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to four bathrooms.

Centred around Kitchel Lake, the community plans to include a clubhouse with paddleboard and kayak storage, as well as pocket parks situated throughout the community.

The city’s open spaces and trails, such as the 21-mile Poudre River Trail, will attract people of all ages who want to go bicycling, hiking, walking, or running.

Trumark Homes Colorado division president Scott Davis said: “Trumark Homes is excited to be expanding our footprint in Colorado in the beautiful town of Timnath with new homes at Kitchel Lake.

“We are continually exploring strategic opportunities to further invest in the Colorado market and create additional new home communities in this region.

“Homebuyers have responded well to our thoughtful designs and high-quality craftsmanship, and we look forward to continuing to provide opportunities that emphasise the unique quality of life found in this region.”