Industrial technology company Trimble has started the construction of a 1.7MW solar array at its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, US.

Serving as a renewable energy source, the new solar panels will offset more than 100% of the electricity consumed by Trimble’s two-building campus in the Westmoor Technology Park.

The project covers an area of 4.4 acres and consists of 170 carports comprising raised structures with solar panels and ground-mounted solar arrays.

In addition to offering 49 solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations, carports will protect automobiles from weather conditions.

The system can produce a maximum estimated yield of 2.57GW/h in a year, which is comparable to consuming around 3,500 barrels of oil.

The array also reduces grid strain by minimising Trimble’s dependence on traditional energy sources during peak energy demand.

This project is part of Trimble’s science-based target commitment to decrease scopes one and two greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.

It aims to achieve 100% annual renewable electricity sourcing by 2025.

Trimble CEO Rob Painter said: “We feel a heightened responsibility to be more sustainable and to help our customers drive sustainability for the benefit of our planet and future generations.

“We are committed to pursuing innovative renewable energy solutions in terms of their environmental benefit. This includes the on-site generation of renewable energy from solar, which we are implementing or pursuing across a number of our global sites. Our goal for these projects is to generate our own renewable energy, and when possible, provide any excess energy production to the local electricity grid.”

The project is being designed and built by Trimble in partnership with US-based company Namaste Solar.