On behalf of Hounslow borough, Lampton Services offers refurbishments for 16,000 houses. Credit: Pexels / Pixabay.

Supply chain and procurement solutions provider Travis Perkins Managed Services has received a six-year contract from the residential services division of Lampton Services to deliver building maintenance materials and services for the Hounslow council houses in the UK, reported Facilities Management Journal.

Lampton Services is a fully owned subsidiary of the London Borough of Hounslow.

The contract, valued at £36m, will include the procurement of materials and related logistics for maintaining the council homes in the borough.

From this month, the contract will commence from a depot in Ashmead Road and two additional sites in the borough, reported TheConstructionIndex.

On behalf of Hounslow borough, Lampton Services offers services such as emergency and planned repairs, assistance and alterations, general maintenance, grounds maintenance, and refurbishments for 16,000 houses.

With this contract, Lampton Services expects Travis Perkins to offer a cost-effective service and reduce its waiting time for the materials.

Travis Perkins Managed Services managing director Ben Todd said: “This is a significant contract award for Travis Perkins Managed Services, and we are delighted to be working with Lampton Services in the delivery of materials for essential housing services.

“As a market leader in materials supply, we aim to deliver an efficient service to support the delivery of service excellence for the benefit of residents and Coalo colleagues.”

Travis Perkins Managed Services has committed to the council to offer improved social, economic, and environmental benefits for the borough by collaborating with local traders, developing local skills, and creating jobs.