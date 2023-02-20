Work on the project is expected to commence next quarter, with completion anticipated by the first quarter of 2024 or 2025. Credit: Michael Kauer / Pixabay.

The UK Transport Minister has granted the green light for the dualling of a £100m stretch of the A47 in Peterborough, UK.

According to the development consent order (DCO) issued by Transport Minister Huw Merriman, the 1.6-mile single section of the A47 between Wansford and Sutton will be transformed into a dual carriageway.

Work on the project is expected to commence in the next quarter, with completion anticipated by the first quarter of 2024 or 2025.

Construction firm Galliford Try has been appointed as the contractor for this job.

This scheme is one of six significant upgrade projects amounting to almost £500m that National Highways intends to undertake on the 115-mile stretch of the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth.

The first project was a £17m upgrade to Guyhirn Junction in Cambridgeshire. This scheme was completed and opened in May last year.

All six projects are expected to improve safety and lower travel times on the A47.

Three projects on the A47 near Norwich are presently subject to judicial review following a legal challenge against the decision from the secretary of state for transport to grant DCOs.

These schemes are – A47 Blofield-North Burlingham dual carriageway improvement (DCO on 22 June 2022); A47 Tuddenham-North Easton dual carriageway improvement (DCO 12 August 2022); A47/A11 Thickthorn junction redevelopment (DCO 14 October 2022).

National Highways A47 programme leader Chris Griffin said: “This news is very welcome and is a testament to the hard work and professionalism of all those who have contributed to getting the proposals granted in this important planning decision.

“Those who regularly travel on this section of the A47 will know what a bottleneck it can be. Our plans will relieve that problem, make the road safer, and improve journey times.

“As we continue to work through the legal process for the schemes that have been challenged, we know from our recent public information events that improvements to the A47 are supported by local people.”

Although work on the three schemes that are subject to the legal challenge was expected to commence shortly after the granting of DCOs, it had to be put on hold because of the legal proceedings and ahead of a judicial review.