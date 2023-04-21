Leading data and analytics company GlobalData has revealed its league tables for the top ten legal advisers by value and volume in the construction sector for Q1 2023.

White & Case emerged as the top M&A advisers in the sector during the period by deal value and volume. It advised on seven deals worth $1.7bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: White & Case was the clear winner by value, as it was the only adviser that managed to advise on more than $1bn worth of deals announced in the construction sector during Q1 2023. However, it faced close competition from CMS for the top position by volume.”

According to GlobalData’s financial deals database, Alston & Bird occupied the second place by value, advising on $912m worth of deals, followed by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett with $872m.

In the value table, Sidley Austin, Bryan Cave and Cravath Swaine & Moore jointly occupied the fourth position, with each advising on deals worth $829m.

CMS took the second position in terms of volume with six deals, followed by Kirkland & Ellis with five deals, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett with four deals, and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius with three deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites, and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.