GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for the top ten legal advisers by value and volume in the construction sector for 2022.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis emerged as the top M&A legal advisers in the sector during the period by deal value and volume, respectively.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised on $79.6bn worth of deals while Kirkland & Ellis advised on a total of 32 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett advised on seven billion-dollar deals, which also included two deals valued more than $10bn. Resultantly, the total value of deals advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett more than doubled in 2022 compared to 2021 and resultantly, and there was also a significant improvement in its ranking by this metric.

“Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis, despite suffering setback in terms of volume, managed to retain its top position by this metric in 2022. It also occupied the seventh position by value, whereas Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett occupied the tenth position by volume.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson took second place by value with $64.4bn worth of deals, followed by Alston & Bird with $44.1bn, Legance – Avvocati Associati with $39.5bn, and Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici with $39.5bn.

In terms of volume, CMS got the second spot with 27 deals, followed by Baker McKenzie with 22 deals, Alston & Bird with 18 deals, and Latham & Watkins with 18 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites, and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.