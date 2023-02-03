GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for the top ten financial advisers by value and volume in the construction sector for 2022.

JP Morgan and Rothschild & Co emerged as the top M&A advisers in the sector during the period by deal value and volume, respectively.

JP Morgan advised on $128.7bn worth of deals while Rothschild & Co advised on a total of 32 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Rothschild & Co was the only adviser that managed to advise on more than 30 deals in 2022 and was the clear winner by volume with the firm occupying the second position by this metric trailing by 11 deals. Moreover, Rothschild & Co also registered improvement in deals volume as well as ranking in 2022 compared to the previous year.”

“Meanwhile, JP Morgan experienced a decline in total deal value but still managed to retain its leadership position by value in 2022. Besides, it faced close competition from Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were the only advisers with more than $100 billion in total deal value.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, Goldman Sachs took the second spot in the value table with $123.1bn worth of deals, followed by Citi with $94bn,the Bank of America with $81bn, and Morgan Stanley with $56.2bn.

In terms of volume, PwC took the second place with 21 deals, followed by JP Morgan with 20 deals, Goldman Sachs with 19 deals, and Clearwater International with 17 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites, and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.