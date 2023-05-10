The building works will take place on a plot of land that has been rented from the City of Helsinki. Credit: Toivo via Cision.

Toivo Group has begun a construction project comprising works on 17 apartments in Honkasuo, Helsinki, Finland.

The Finland-based real estate company estimates the total value of the project to be about €5.5m.

Toivo will construct environmentally friendly terraced houses made of wood on a plot that has been leased from the City of Helsinki.

The apartments have been designed to address the requirements of families of different sizes.

Toivo said that given the project’s high sales rate, its launch speed has been accelerated.

Toivo project development manager Petter Ruuskanen and design director Tommi Peltola said: “Each apartment has its own terrace, garden and sauna. In the design process, we wanted to develop family apartments that would be as comfortable and affordable as possible.

“The large windows bring natural light to the apartments, creating a sense of space and improving the comfort of living.

“As the project has been developed in cooperation with the City of Helsinki, the result will be a unique complex of terraced houses.”

Toivo CEO Markus Myllymäki said: “This regional construction site located between the ring roads is perfectly in line with our strategy.

“We are pleased to see that there is a demand for environmentally friendly, affordable family apartments in all market conditions.”

Toivo was founded in 2015 and specialises in project developments and the long-term ownership of apartments.