Building 1 at Lockhart 130 Industrial Park will be leased by Factory Builder Stores to support its distribution network. Credit: Adrian Sulyok / Unsplash.

US-based real estate development and investment firm Titan Development has broken ground on Building 1 at Lockhart 130 Industrial Park in Lockhart, Texas, US.

Construction of Building 1 is expected to finish in Q4 2023.

This 167,794ft² facility will be the first of four buildings proposed at 45.1 acres of Lockhart 130 Industrial Park.

The park is in proximity to I-35, I-10, the SH 130 loop, as well as the greater Austin area, which is experiencing increased demand for warehouse, manufacturing, and distribution space.

Titan Development partner Joe Iannacone said: “We’re excited that construction has begun on Lockhart 130 Industrial Park’s inaugural building and given their prominent role in the Texas appliance distribution sector, we’re even more thrilled to welcome Factory Builder stores as a tenant.

“The city of Lockhart, located in the burgeoning Austin-San Antonio corridor, has demonstrated particularly strong demand for warehouse and manufacturing space within Texas. As we move closer to the completion of Building 1 and advance in our development of the Lockhart 130 Industrial Park as a whole, we look forward to providing a valuable supply of industrial space.”

The facility will feature 37 dock doors, a rear-load setup, a 32ft height, and a 60ft speed bay.

Building 1 will be leased by Factory Builder Stores, a distributor and provider of home appliances.

Factory Builder Stores will use Building 1 to support its distribution network of various manufactured cabinets and more than 40 brand appliances.

Factory Builder Stores president Allen Prough said: “This 168,000 square foot distribution centre in Lockhart will allow FBS to provide builders across the state of Texas with unmatched scale and service, continuing the FBS legacy of being a builder’s best choice.”