The Maddox will offer community amenities, including a resort-style heated swimming pool, fitness centre, courtyards, etc. Credit: Juan Patlan / Unsplash.

Phoenix-based multifamily developer Thompson Thrift has announced its plan to begin constructing a multifamily community in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye in the US this month.

The company expects the 252-unit project, called The Maddox, to become ready for residents to occupy in late 2024.

Thompson Thrift Residential managing partner Josh Purvis said: “There is significant job growth demand for multifamily housing throughout Phoenix’s West Valley.

“Buckeye’s population has exploded in recent years, with annualised growth of nearly 10% each year of the past decade. The Maddox will be a highly sought-after community in a market that hasn’t had a new Class A apartment community delivered in more than ten years.”

Situated at the intersection of W Yuma Road and S Waterson Road near Interstate 10, The Maddox will feature seven three-storey garden-style structures with 80 garages.

Its one, two and three-bedroom floorplans will average almost 1,000ft² and offer luxury amenities, including tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, designer fixtures and finishes, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, Alexa-compatible smart hub, walk-in closets, patio, balcony, and private yards.

It will also offer community amenities, including a resort-style heated swimming pool, fitness centre, clubhouse, courtyards, grilling stations, outdoor game area, firepits with seating area, a dog park, pickleball court and more.

The project is located on 10.6 acres and is within walking distance from Buckeye’s retail corridor. Furthermore, residents will have convenient access to the 303 industrial corridors, downtown Phoenix and major employers.

Buckeye’s population surged by 106% over the past 11 years. It has become the top spot as the country’s fastest-growing city with at least 50,000 residents in 2022.

The Maddox will be Thompson Thrift’s fifth project in Arizona.