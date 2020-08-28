Further Reading

The Texas A&M University System in the US has broken ground on the $546m multi-use, multi-phase development, Innovation Plaza.

Houston-based Medistar is serving as the developer of the project, which will act as a medical and housing complex. It is located adjacent to the Texas Medical Center at the corner of Holcombe Boulevard and Main Street in Houston.

Planned for completion by 2024, the Innovation Plaza comprises three towers — Discovery, Life and Horizon, expanding Texas A&M University System’s presence in the Texas Medical Center.

The towers will serve as home to the Texas A&M Engineering Medicine (EnMed) programme as well as provide student housing for the Prairie View A&M University’s College of Nursing.

The Innovation Plaza will feature research facilities, affordable student housing, office space, retail space and parking.

Construction firm Harvey Builders has been appointed to build the 19-storey Life and 17-storey Horizon towers, which will complement the Discovery Tower.

The Horizon tower will feature 1.2 million ft² of a parking garage with 2,800 spaces and 15,000ft² of retail space along with 8,700ft² of lush green space between the buildings.

Texas A&M is renovating the Discovery Tower, a pre-existing building, with completion planned by the end of summer 2020.

The 18-storey Discovery Tower will be used to host faculty, learners, and researchers from across Texas A&M’s Health Science Center.

Texas A&M University System chancellor John Sharp said: “The pandemic has underlined the importance of medical technology and research.

“There is no better place for our ground-breaking EnMed program and other Texas A&M System initiatives to locate than the Texas Medical Center.”

The Innovation Plaza is supported by part financing by Infrastructure investment firm American Triple I Partners.

Rendering of Texas A&M Innovation Plaza in the Texas Medical Center area. (Credit: Texas A&M University System)



