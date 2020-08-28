Further Reading

Texas A&M University breaks ground on $546m Innovation Plaza project

WCN Editorial Team 28 Aug 2020 NORTH AMERICA BUILDINGS

The Texas A&M University System in the US has broken ground on the $546m multi-use, multi-phase development, Innovation Plaza.

Houston-based Medistar is serving as the developer of the project, which will act as a medical and housing complex. It is located adjacent to the Texas Medical Center at the corner of Holcombe Boulevard and Main Street in Houston.

Planned for completion by 2024, the Innovation Plaza comprises three towers — Discovery, Life and Horizon, expanding Texas A&M University System’s presence in the Texas Medical Center.

The towers will serve as home to the Texas A&M Engineering Medicine (EnMed) programme as well as provide student housing for the Prairie View A&M University’s College of Nursing.

The Innovation Plaza will feature research facilities, affordable student housing, office space, retail space and parking.

Construction firm Harvey Builders has been appointed to build the 19-storey Life and 17-storey Horizon towers, which will complement the Discovery Tower.

The Horizon tower will feature 1.2 million ft² of a parking garage with 2,800 spaces and 15,000ft² of retail space along with 8,700ft² of lush green space between the buildings.

Texas A&M is renovating the Discovery Tower, a pre-existing building, with completion planned by the end of summer 2020.
The 18-storey Discovery Tower will be used to host faculty, learners, and researchers from across Texas A&M’s Health Science Center.

Texas A&M University System chancellor John Sharp said: “The pandemic has underlined the importance of medical technology and research.

“There is no better place for our ground-breaking EnMed program and other Texas A&M System initiatives to locate than the Texas Medical Center.”

The Innovation Plaza is supported by part financing by Infrastructure investment firm American Triple I Partners.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rendering of Texas A&M Innovation Plaza in the Texas Medical Center area. (Credit: Texas A&M University System)

Further Reading

Wood Partners breaks ground on luxury housing project in Nevada, US

28 Aug 2020

Plans approved for $1.8bn inpatient hospital tower in Ohio, US

27 Aug 2020

Wood Partners breaks ground on new residential community in Arizona

25 Aug 2020

EllisDon selected to build healthcare facility in Halifax, Canada

24 Aug 2020

Work begins on $400m UnCommons mixed-use development in US

21 Aug 2020

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies breaks ground on new innovation centre in Texas

20 Aug 2020

Related Companies

Mott MacDonald

View Profile

CH2M

View Profile

CIMIC

View Profile

Related Articles

Wood Partners breaks ground on luxury housing project in Nevada, US

28 Aug 2020

Plans approved for $1.8bn inpatient hospital tower in Ohio, US

27 Aug 2020

Wood Partners breaks ground on new residential community in Arizona

25 Aug 2020

TRENDING

Article Work begins on $20bn Diriyah Gate giga project in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has commenced construction on SAR75bn ($20b ....

1 Jul 2020

Article Design team selected for $1.8bn Central Place Sydney development in Australia

14 Aug 2020

Article Higgins appointed to build 120 new homes in England

26 Aug 2020

Article Ramboll, BIG and Hijjas to design masterplan for new sustainable city in Malaysia

27 Aug 2020

With 11 websites and newsletters covering all the key areas within the construction industry, World Construction Industry Network is the leading global construction information resource. READ ABOUT US
PRIVACY POLICY

STAY IN TOUCH!

LATEST companies

Sortimo
View Profile
Mott MacDonald
View Profile

search companies

search

LATEST TWEETS

World Construction Network | www.worldconstructionnetwork.com is a product of GlobalData. Copyright © 2020 GlobalData. All rights reserved.