Dvalin North field is situated about 200km offshore at a water depth of 420m. Credit: Ben Wicks / Unsplash.

TechnipFMC has secured an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract from Wintershall Dea Norge for its Dvalin North project.

This contract is claimed by TechnipFMC to be significant, which it defines as carrying a contract value between $75m and $250m.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will be responsible for the design, engineering, manufacture, and installation of pipe for the Dvalin North field, which will be linked back to the Heidrun Platform through the current Dvalin field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

TechnipFMC president for subsea Jonathan Landes said: “We previously installed subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines in the Dvalin field, and this new contract builds on the success of our installed base there. We have a deep understanding of our client’s needs and a strong, collaborative relationship with Wintershall Dea.”

Dvalin North is the second contract awarded to TechnipFMC by Wintershall Dea after an EPCI to extend the life of the Maria field in the NCS in April 2022.

TechnipFMC will include the latest contract in the orders of Q4 2022.

Dvalin North field is about 200km offshore at a water depth of 420m.

It is estimated to have approximately 84 million barrels of oil equivalent resources.

The field, discovered in 2021, is expected to become operational in late 2026.

Wintershall Dea operates Dvalin North field holding a 55% stake, while Norwegian state entity Petoro and Sval Energi each hold 35% and 10%, respectively.