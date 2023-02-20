Luce residences will offer beachfront luxury, comfort and privacy for a ‘highly curated’ living experience. Credit: YAS Holding Company.

Taraf, the recently created real estate unit of UAE-based investment holding group Yas Holding, has unveiled its first property in Palm Jumeirah of Dubai, UAE.

Once developed, the property, named Luce, is claimed to offer a modern and an improved living experience in the large well-lit homes that provide scenic views to the inhabitants.

Luce will offer waterfront views of Dubai’s renowned blue waters and exclusive beach access to Palm Jumeirah’s white sands.

The building’s design is inspired by nature, the curves and lines of the sand and the fluidity of Dubai’s desert and seascapes.

Luce will comprise a mix of luxury units with exclusive two, three and four-bedroom floorplans with sea views, in addition to a duplex and a penthouse.

The property will offer modern amenities, such as a swimming pool, a kids’ play area, a gym, and a meeting place with access to the beach.

Taraf CEO Ahmad Shibel said: “Setting a new standard for contemporary luxury, Luce is a unique property that reflects Dubai’s iconic identity. We are proud to offer our residents a luxurious, exclusive, comfortable and curated living environment, which will add further value to the communities on the Palm Jumeirah.”

Yas Holding Group CEO Low Ping said: “Luce reflects our unwavering dedication to create high quality, lifestyle-driven communities and also to inspire meaningful lives.

“We are proud to bring new and unique investment opportunities to the UAE and international market, enhancing Dubai’s position as one of the best cities to live in the region. The launch of Luce, which is a true gem, offers privacy, luxury and comfort to those seeking a highly curated living experience.”

Taraf aims to develop lifestyle destinations ‘that stand the test of time’.